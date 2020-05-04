the details of his role in Paradise City !

Good news for all the fans of Cameron Boyce ! The actor will be present in the series Paradise City

A few months before his death, Cameron Boyce participated the filming of the series Paradise City. MCE TV you reveals everything you need to know about his latest role !

That’s 10 months that the young actor has left us. As a reminder, Cameron Boyce is died in his sleep at the age of 20 years.

And for good reason ! It was suffering then an epilepsy of non-traumatic. The young man had even seen his attacks before his death.

His fans have had a lot of trouble to turn the page. But today, they are very excited to be able to see in the series Paradise City.

Well, yes ! It is with great surprise that they spotted it in the trailer ! Paradise City account so 8 episodes of 40 minutes.

This series was produced and directed by Ash Avildsen is differentiated by its history. It promises of rich twists and turns !

The main topic ? The rock ! You will, therefore, the story of a rock band who has decided to sell his soul to the devil to be at the top of the trend.

Cameron Boyce : An important role

But like any villain pact, so there are consequences ! You will also discover the black side of the planet Hollywood !

And Cameron Boyce has an important role. Since it plays the role of Simon Ostergaard, a young musician who has his own rock band.

This show brings together celebrities like Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo and Mark Boone. But also Fairuza Balk, Rys Coiro, Ryan Hurst, Booboo Stewart … Olivia Culpo and Brooke Lyons.

The page Instagram of the series has stated that all the profits of Paradise City would then be donated to the foundation Cameron Boyce. It has been created by his parents.

One thing is for sure ! Users really looking forward to this new series. A beautiful tribute to Cameron Boyce !

