The details of the marriage of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

The marriage of Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher went on in the secret last Saturday. The guests would not have even been told that just 24 hours before the ceremony. No information had filtered out about the festivities that took place this weekend. Our fellow americans of Us Weekly have yet been able to obtain more information. The latest news, the marriage seems to be held in an intimate atmosphere and warm.

For the occasion, the couple had privatized the beautiful garden of the Parrish Ranch in Oak Glen, in the vicinity of the San Bernardino national forest, California. The place provided a spectacle resplendent, between heavy vegetation and rocky peaks. A beautiful place to celebrate their union, renamed in consequence, the ” Kuku Camp “, the name of two engaged couple, Kunis and Kutcher. According to the american magazine, the guests were accommodated in luxurious tents, planted in the garden.

According to a source, Mila Kunis was ” a glowing and beautiful bride.” Wearing a strapless gown white tulle rebrodée crystal beading, her hair were found in a bun. Their adorable little girl of 9 months, Wyatt, was also in white. “Wyatt has been great during the ceremony. She hasn’t cried, and didn’t make a noise “ continues the accomplice. It must be said that she was in good company. Ashton Kutcher “it has scope throughout all of the afternoon,” he says. It really shows that he loves it, he didn’t want to ask it once. “ The latter was not at rest. He was wearing a tux and dark bow tie. You can imagine the beautiful family portrait.