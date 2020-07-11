The details of your wedding, the most expensive in history

There was a time when Mariah Carey went on to live a beautiful love story with Tommy Mottola. They were very much in love and seemed to be made for each other.

For several years, and have formed a couple very accomplice. So, take a look how they met and all the details of their relationship.

TOMMY MOTTOLA AND MARIAH CAREY

Mariah Carey met Tommy Mottola in 1988 at a party. At the time of Mariah Carey debuted as a singer. Tommy Mottola, he was the general manager of Sony Music.

Mariah Carey and Tommy Mottola at the episcopal church of St Thomas/the Metropolitan Club in New York city, NY, united States. | Photo : Getty Images

During the night, Mariah Carey has shared a demo for the guests in order to achieve the meteoric rise to fame. One of his record fell at the hands of Tommy Mottola. This last is listening to the demo of Mariah in his car after leaving the late afternoon and falls directly under the charm.

Convinced of having found the hen with the golden eyes, is quick to make a u-turn to find the singer, but unfortunately, she was not there. Then, the man returns to the earth and the sky for Mariah Carey. When this was the case, immediately a contract is signed.

Then, the man helped the singer during the development of their first four albums. They then become more and more and finally fall in love. Begin a long relationship, which eventually led to marriage in 1993.

The MARRIAGE of THE MOST EXPENSIVE IN The HISTORY

Tommy Mottola and Mariah Carey have not done things by half from the organization of your marriage. In fact, their marriage is one of the most expensive in history. It has cost nearly $ 500,000.

The bride’s dress was beautiful and it seemed to affirm very expensive. A dress of ivory color in which the length of the drag was around eight metres.

A RELATIONSHIP THAT HAS LASTED

The love story between Tommy Mottola and Mariah Carey, lasted only four years. The reasons for their divorce, Tommy controlled a little too much to his wife.

According to the singer, the man became more and more unbearable as time went on. This is the reason why, in 1997, she finally left.

“There was a conscious effort to keep me in the role of the little American (…) it was very controlled. There was No freedom for me as a human being. It was almost like being a prisoner”,

he explained.

The divorce has been released of Mariah Carey. The test is, the album of the Butterfly that left right after and that was a great success. Without the restriction of clothing or supervision by full time, the singer has flourished both professionally and privately.

AFTER THEIR SEPARATION

If some couples are very close and good friends after their separation, this was not the case of Tommy Mottola and Mariah Carey. On the contrary, the two are often initiated spikes between them.

A time, Mariah Carey has participated in the “Dick Clark’s New Year Rockin’Eve with Ryan Seacrest”, and his performance was a real fiasco. When Tommy talked about the theme, it really has not been kind to the singer and his team.

“The only advice I can give you, it is best to surround yourself with (…) That does absolutely no justice to his immense talent nor his integrity and even less credibility”,

said.

