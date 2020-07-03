The development of a vaccine against the coronavirus progresses well | COVID-19 | News | Le Nouvelliste

In the Uk, professor Sarah Gilbert, who is part of the team from the University of Oxford, in which the candidate vaccine would be one of the most advanced in the world, told a parliamentary committee that this vaccine produces a good immune response in volunteers who received it.

Mrs. Gilbert has declined to say when the vaccine would be offered to the population, but more than 8,000 people participate in the phase 3 clinical study that needs to measure more precisely the effectiveness.

In the united States, the team formed by the White House to develop a vaccine before the end of the year, was assured a senate committee that it is on track to achieve this goal.

The phase 3 clinical study of the vaccine, developed by the Modern company, which must start in the next few days and will have close to 30,000 people.

The director of the National Institutes of Health, dr. Francis S. Collins, said he is “optimistic” to be able to have a vaccine by the end of 2020. Approximately 300 million doses would be available early in the year 2021.