the dinosaurs will have the legs in the snow

The dinosaurs on Jurasic World will for the first time to find the feet in the snow. Director Colin Trevorrow has shared a new photo from the filming, in which the decoration is covered in white.

A photo posted by Colin Trevorrow on his Twitter account, we can see the director behind the camera in a landscape completely covered in snow. Trevorrow has participated in the challenge mode among the professionals of cinema and television, which is to share on social networks a photo of yourself in full work. The director has chosen a frame from the shooting of Jurassic World 3his last project in date.

Credit : Universal Pictures

So it is official, the dinosaurs of the next Jurassic World go off to explore the nordic region. In the latest installment, the prehistoric animals had been released into the wild by the young Maisieclone of his own mother, the daughter of Benjamin Lockwood (James Cromwell). We learn in passing, thanks to this photo Maisie will be back in Jurassic World 3. It recognizes the face of his interpreter, the actress Isabella Sermon in the objective of Trevorrow.

To all professionals in the film, television, entertainment and arts world, join the challenge to post a photo of you in your job. Just a picture, no description. The goal is to flood social media with our profession. Copy this text and post a pic. pic.twitter.com/opWF9zOt9T — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) April 19, 2020

In a scene post-credits Fallen Kingdom, it was discovered two dinosaurs landing on the replica of the Eiffel Tower located in Las Vegas. Obviously, their getaway will take them much further than the state of Nevada. On the photo of Colin Trevorrow , the floor is covered with a thick layer of snowthe flakes fall, and the team members are dressed very warmly. Blue and its congeners, would they have managed to reach Canada ?

It will be difficult to know, because the scenario of the film remains for the moment highly secret. But the fans of Jurassic Park are already looking forward to find the actors of the original first film. Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum will resume their role as Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant and Ian Malcolm. We will find alongside Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Jake Johnson, and Justice Smith.

For the moment, the shooting of Jurassic World 3 unfortunately in pause, because of the epidemic of COVID-19. The date of release of the film, scheduled in June 2021, however, has not yet been extended.

