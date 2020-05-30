The director George Miller confirmed the prequel to Mad Max 5 as his next film.

The american actress, popular Charlize Theron is again in the headlines for having played the role of Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road. The release of the film, it was already filled of love by his fans for his outstanding performance.

That said, the worst rumor we have heard is that it will not return may not be to embody the character of Furiosa in the film of George Miller, Mad Max 5.

According to reports, George Miller is ready to add a new film in the universe of Mad Max. The film will revolve around the character Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road (2015).

The filmmaker said that he and his co-author were working on the prequel of Furiosa, but they were not sure that Charlize Theron interprèterait Furiosa.

A photo of Mad Max, That said George Miller about Charlize Theron?

During an interaction with the New York Times, George Miller has revealed his next project and stated that this would be a real story. The rumor said that he is looking for a young and charming actress for the role of Furiosa.

For more explanation, he also explained why it was not working with Theron for the movie. He said he was almost ready to take Theron for this role. He was on the point of using the technology of aging, but does not finally done.

Was considering it to bring back Charlize Theron?

To have clarified his part, he said: “For a long time, I thought we could use the degreasing CG on Charlize, but I don’t think that we are almost. Despite the valiant attempts of ‘The Irishman’, I think that there is still a strange valley.

The whole world is on the point of the resolve. The designers of video games in japan are all ready for this, but there’s still a pretty wide valley, I believe “.

Mad Max 5 Mad Max: Fury Road, we saw the captain of war under the leader Immortan Joe. It was also Theron as Furiosa. We have noticed, Theron turns against the leader and also formed an alliance with Max Rockatansky.

George will begin the shooting of the movie once he has finished the shooting of Three Thousand Years of Longing. The film will be a romance fantasy featuring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton.