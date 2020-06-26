The director Kirill Serebrennikov convicted of “fraud” in Russia

Accused of having embezzled 129 million rubles, the producer and stage director Kirill Serebrennikov, who is known for his film Leto, was sentenced in Moscow on Friday 26 June.

The filmmaker was convicted, with two of his collaborators, of “fraud for personal enrichment”, this Friday, June 26, the court Mechtchanski of Moscow. He was accused of having embezzled, between 2011 and 2014, 129 million rubles (about € 1.6 million) of public subsidies in the framework of the project “Platform”. If the sentences have not yet been announced by the judge in moscow, the public prosecutor has requested four to six years of prison against the director and the co-accused.

Artistic director of the Centre, Gogol, first theatre of the Russian avant-garde and a laboratory of ideas-free, ” Kirill Serebrennikov had been arrested three years ago, in August 2017, and under house arrest in Moscow until April 2019.

A “case made” ?

Kirill Serebrennikov, whose film Leto was award-winning at the Cannes film festival in 2018, has always denied these accusations. Many voices have been raised regarding this matter controversial. To the director of the Avignon Festival, Olivier Py, Serebrennikov “pay the price” of his freedom of expression, reports France Info. The director has in particular been the subject ofa petition this Monday, June 22, signed by 3 000 personalities, denouncing a “matter which has been manufactured” by the investigators. According to them, his parts, which mix sex and religion, annoy the Russian government.