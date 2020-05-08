The director of DEADPOOL scale on RYAN REYNOLDS

After being dropped on James Cameron in response to the failure at the box office Terminator Dark FateTim Miller is now Ryan Reynolds.

The director of the first Deadpool explains in a podcast (Business Podcast) no longer want to work with the canadian actor. Their disagreements are not a secret, Tim Miller, having been thanked for Deadpool 2 for the benefit of David Leitch (John Wick, Hobbs and Shaw).

“It was very quickly clear that Ryan wanted to the absolute control of the franchise“he confides. “Some directors manage to work like this with success but not me. I am not opposed to debates, but if I can’t make myself hear it, I don’t want to play.

And this is not tolerable of having to negotiate each of his creative decisions, there is too much to take. Ryan is the figurehead of Deadpool, it is the element the most important by far. If he decides that he will have the total control over the films, he will.”

Tim Miller refuses to be a pawn in the hands of the studio (or his actor star in the case here). Which explains why he was quickly preferred to leave the production of Deadpool 2. “This was no longer possible for me. I had understood that I had no control. I had a last appointment at the Fox and I told them : “I have understood, I resign, you can do what you want“.

Miller had an issue similar with James Cameron on the Terminator Dark Fate, and vowed never to work again in these conditions. “I don’t want to find myself again in a situation where I don’t have the control to do what seems to me to be fair… I received an e-mail from James Cameron last night. He told me : “I know that we argued, but it is what it is to put two characters strong artistic ideas different face-to-face. I think that this clash has made the movie better. I’m passing in Los Angeles in December. Let’s go drink a beer“.