The director of Fantastic Four Josh Trank said that Fox has pushed against the launching of a storm of Sue black

Josh Trank is no stranger to controversy in regard to his films. His approach to the Fantastic Four in 2015, has encountered a barrage of criticism. A point of controversy particularly notorious was the decision of Trank to choose, Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch. It turns out that the original intention of Trank had been throwing Johnny and his sister Sue Storm as a black, as he explained in an episode of Geeks of Color.

“There [were] a lot of conversations controversial that took place behind-the-scenes about it. I was more interested in Sue Storm’s black and Johnny Storm is black and a Franklin Storm is black. But me too, when you’re dealing with a studio on a film as massive as this, everyone wants to keep an open mind on who will be the big stars. Like, “maybe this will be Margot Robbie”, or something like that. But in the end, I found a lot of discharge pretty heavy on the casting of a black woman in this role. “

In the past, Trank has indicated that multicultural education in Los Angeles was the reason why he had wanted to create a black superhero, that could become a model for the children belonging to the city of which he was a native. The fact that Johnny Storm has traditionally been a white guy in the comics meant that the casting of Michael B. Jordan as the human torch was facing a storm of vitriol by a certain section of the fandom.

Now, it seems that when it was the launch of the black actors in the lead role, Trank was in the face of the returns, not only fans but also of the studio. The film was finally chosen by Kate Mara as Sue, the adopted sister of Johnny. Today, Trank sees the fact that he has yielded to the request of the studio and has not thrown an actress black for the role as a failure on his part.

“When I look back, I would have had to walk when this kind of realization hit me and I feel embarrassed about it, what I have not done, just on principle, because these are not the values that I defend in my own life and these were not the values at the time – or ever – for me. Because I am someone who always talks about defending what I believe in, even if it means burning my career, and I feel bad I didn’t put to the mat with this issue. I feel I have failed in this regard, but it was a strange situation and unhappy, I don’t know how to say it otherwise. “

To this day, Halle Berry as X-Men’s Storm is the actress black the more with a view to playing a super-hero on the big screen over the past two decades. She also portrayed Catwoman in her own stand-alone movie. With Alexandra Shipp taking on the role of Storm in the movies X-Men the most recent. There’s all of the royal guard female wakandaise and Shuri, who was a big part of Black Panther. Zoe Saldana plays Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy. Akira Akbar has played Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel, this role should be expanded in future films MCU and / or Disney + TV. And Jurnee Smollett-Bell has recently interpreted Black Canary in Birds of Prey. Now, Zeo Kravitz is gearing up to play Selina Kyle aka Catwoman in The Batman of Matt Reeves, while a new version of Storm will be presented to the MCU, probably with a new actress taking on the role of Alexandra Shipp. These small steps towards diversity and inclusion in the community of movies, comics can only lead to a world of film richer and more interesting for the fans.

