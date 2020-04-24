The director of Ferrari warns that the team could leave Formula 1 due to differences to face the crisis of covid-19

The director of the Italian team, Mattia Binotto, is inadequate to restrict in excess of the budget because it could put in danger the high level that characterizes the category.

Ferrari, one of the four great teams of Formula 1 (F1), has threatened to leave the top competition of the motorsport world if you impose budgetary limits severe.

Last week, the International Automobile Federation (FIA), the F1 and the teams studied the possibility of making a substantial cut to the budget to ensure the survival of this sport, whose finances have been left affected by the pandemic coronavirus. Raises set a spending limit of around $ 145 million per team for 2021 and $ 130 million for 2022, but has not arrived at any agreement.

In this regard, the director of the team Ferrari, Mattia Binotto, is inappropriate to rush when making a decision about it and calls it a “demanding” the amount considered for the next year.

“You can’t achieve without more sacrifices significant, especially in terms of our human resources. If you were to go down even more [que en 2019], we would not put ourselves in a position of having to seek other options additional to deploy our DNA of competition,” said the executive in dialogue with the newspaper the Guardian.

Binotto is aware of the time “particularly difficult” due to the covid-19, but he fears that the situation is handled too quickly and incorrectly. In your opinion, is not appropriate to make a cost-cutting “linear” because each team that competes has different features and operates under legislation and forms of work according to the country. “There is the risk of taking decisions in the wake of this emergency, without clearly assess all the consequences”, he adds.

“The F1 runs the risk of losing your level”

On the other hand, the engineer, automotive warned that “restricting the costs in excess” could put in danger the high level that characterizes the Formula 1. “We run the risk of lowering the level significantly, bringing it increasingly to the formulas lower,” he stresses.

“The F1 has to be the pinnacle of motor sport in terms of technology and performance. Should be attractive to car manufacturers and sponsors who wish to be linked to the category more prestigious,” he said.

Finally, Binotto emphasized that his position also seeking to defend the employees of the division of sports and avoid massive layoffs, because until now no one has been suspended or sent on holiday since the close of the season 2020.

Controversy

Zak Brown, executive director of the team british McLaren, reacted immediately to the words of the director of the Scuderia Ferrari, rejecting his view that F1 should not react quickly to the current recession. “We’re going through the greatest crisis the world has seen. There are countries and industries that have closed. Do not hurry up to address what is happening is a critical error“, he said.

Just a few hours ago, Ferrari is delivered with respect to the comments of Binotto and said they were misinterpreted. “Never mentioned that the Scuderia Ferrari will leave F1. On the contrary, [Binotto] he said that we would not put ourselves in a position of having to look at other options”, he stated the Italian.