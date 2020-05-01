The director of ‘John Wick 4’ reveals details of next film of Keanu Reeves

The director of John Wick 4, Chad Stahelski, has revealed the key details of the upcoming movie of Keanu Reeves.

A franchise which nobody expected to be a beast commercial and critical was John Wick, which has essentially brought back the star of the 90’s and the star of the action Keanu Reeves with the honor. The films have been praised for the acting of Reevs, the direction and the action choreography of Stahelski (Stahelski was, in fact, started his relationship with Reeves as his double, a stuntman on The Matrix), and the construction of the world complex, but cool. After John Wick 3 has been a resounding success in the cinemas last year, it was obvious that a fourth film would Stahelski and Reeves back in the franchise.

In a new interview with Collider, the director of John Wick, has revealed some key details on the next movie of Keanu Reeves, including how the film will be the influence of an idea abandoned in the film.

“Then, we met just a little bit when we were doing the tour advertising, and I think we were in Japan, and Keanu said:” I think I still have one in me, “ and we had an idea that we have not used, which we really liked and we need to cut of the number three [Parabellum], there was simply no place for it. We say: “okay, we’ll do a fourth. It’s going to be awesome. We will make a plan. “The studios […] “We get completely what you try to do.” We have submitted an idea or theme [plan] and it was really big. Therefore, we speak of a little more than a [John Wick 4]or something like that, and try to develop it. We will see how this will happen. “

It is also clear that John Wick 4 is far from being published, because the project is still in its infancy. Stahelski continued by discussing when he was with the production of the film, as well as giving an overview of his creative process.

“We have, I would call it not a first draft, but I would call it a” script “: a written history, part of a plan, part script, part of one thing. We know where we want to go, we know the theme. We call it “the toy box”. It is as a document of 100 pages and something, but part of it is written. It is a good starting point. Then, we begin to lighten, and then we work with the writers to get the good scenes, and then we begin to work with the dialogue of Keanu. It is a process that is very external to us. Then, we will do the process inside-out for the character. So, to answer your question, I am in a happy place where we are in development. We got, not quite a first draft locked up, but we’re in a place where we know what we want to do and where we want to do. “

The developer has also confirmed that there is really no timeline on the film for the time being given that the coronavirus has forced many productions to close. Keanu Reeves and Stahelski are currently working on The Matrix 4, which was in the early stages of filming when the production was forced to stop. Stahelski has confirmed that John Wick 4 will only commence production once The Matrix 4 completed.

“Matrix was only for four weeks when all this happened. So, Keanu has to go finish his commitment on The Matrix, which is a big problem and that, I think, the will probably take until the end of the year. Then, we must enter into our mode of preparation, and then we’ll start. “

These details, although small, really help us to understand how the director handles it all. For the moment, we are still quite far away from John Wick 4, but at least we will get The Matrix 4 first to get our fix Keanu Reeves.

Lionsgate is moving forward with a fourth entry in the series of films John Wick, but the fans are watching again for the third installment on all media formats domestic. Here is the synopsis official John Wick Lionsgate: Chapter 3 – Parabellum:

John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons … he is chased to a global contract of $ 14 million on his life, and to have broken a central rule: suicide on the field of Continental Hotel. The victim was a member of the high Table who ordered the contract open. John should have already been executed, except that the manager of Continental, Winston, has granted him a grace period of one hour before it is “Excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all the services and cut off from the other members. John uses the services industry to stay alive then he fights and kills his way out of New York.

Directed by Chad Stahelski from a screenplay written by Derek Kolstad, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Ruby Rose, Common, Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Jason Mantzoukas, Anjelica Huston, and Boban Marjanovic.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD.

