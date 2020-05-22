The director of photography, Arthur Jafa said that Kanye West is soon to be released new music

The era COVID-19, it could soon count Kanye West among the assortment of artists that have been delivered to the new music at the time of the most bizarre in modern history?

While no one in the team of the West has not done anything that resembles an official announcement regarding a new music imminent, in particular in relation to a title and a possible release date, the director of photography and artist Arthur Jafa has spoken pretty definitively in a recent live chat on Instagram with the fashion icon Michele Lamy.

As spotted by enthusiasts reliable TeamKanyeDaily, Jafa told Lamy that it was recently “very busy” in a video collaboration with West.

“It is from his new record,” he said, noting that the project is – to his knowledge – it is not linked to the experience of the West Sunday Service. “It’s called the Country of God and it will be, like, the first single, I guess, out of it. I don’t know if I’m supposed to not announce it or anything. I can just spill the beans. But yeah it’s from a new album that is to come. I don’t know when the album will be released but the single, I think, maybe a little the next week. Maybe. This is not safe. This is not definitive. ”

In particular, the video essay previously published in Arthur Jafa, Love Is the Message, The Message Is Death – which was presented at the Met and elsewhere – used the cup Pablo West in 2016 ” Ultralight Beam “.

It should also be noted that West was quoted at the end of 2019 as referring to the State of Wyoming, which has been the launch site well-known of all his recent projects, such as being ” God’s country “.

Jesus Is King, which has fallen in the last year, has received critical somewhat warm. However, it is difficult to deny the strong points of the album like, say, a piece that brings together Clips and Kenny Fucking G: