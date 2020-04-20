The director of Suicide Squad, James Gunn reveals his favorite actor of Batman

Since the creation of Tim Burton Man bat on the big screen in 1989, five actors have donned the cape and hood, but which one is the black knight final? This has long been a controversial topic and the answer will depend on who you ask. Many fans think that the performance of Michael Keaton have never been improved, while others prefer the position of Christian Bale on the icon of DC Comics. Ben Affleck, meanwhile, has been generally very well received at the time of DC’s Extended Universe, even if the films in which he appeared were not.

The director of Suicide Squad, James Gunn is the last movie expert comic to weigh in on the debate. Responding to a question from fans at a recent question and answer session on Instagram, the filmmaker has named the star of the Dark Knight trilogy Bale as his Batman big-screen favorite.

This was not the only difficult question that Gunn had asked about films DC. He was also asked to name the actor who, according to him, is the definitive version of the Joker, and with Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix, portraits, acclaimed by the critics from which to choose, it was certainly spoilt for choice. Needless to say he has not defied expectations and has nommérop Jared Leto. Phoenix received the seal of approval from Gunn in this category.

Click to enlarge

The Suicide Squad of Gunn is presented as a kind of restart, rather than as a result of the Suicide Squad of David Ayer in 2016, while Margot Robbie will resume his role of Harley Quinn alongside the other actors return Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, and Viola Davis. Reports suggest that the film will take place after the events of Birds of Prey, but don’t expect it to be overloaded elements of the shared universe. Warner Bros was keen to get away from the construction of the world in favour of stories that are autonomous from the under-performance of the Justice League.

The Suicide Squad is expected to arrive in cinemas next August, only two months after the next release on the big screen Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson will become the sixth actor to play the role of protector of Gotham City since the first film of Burton when he will make his debut in The Batman, The output of which is scheduled in June 2021.