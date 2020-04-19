The director of Suicide Squad prefer Harley Quinn to Joker

James Gunn, director of The Suicide Squadprefer Harley Quinn to the Joker. The two characters are villains of Batman’s well-known Joker, making his debut in 1940. Harley Quinn made her debut more than 50 years later in Batman: The Animated Series, but has quickly grown to become almost as famous as the Clown Prince. crimes. The two characters have been included in a number of television shows over the course of the year, but the characters have shared the screen most recently in 2016 for David Ayer’s Suicide Squad.

The Joker, of course, has had many appearances in live before that Jared Leto does not assume the role of Suicide Squad, but this would be the first time that fans would see a live version of Harley Quinn in the film. Margot Robbie has been chosen to embody the character, a decision of casting that has been one of the few praises of the film. In fact, Suicide Squad has struggled to connect with the fans and the critics. The film has really begun to be the subject of criticism from the very beginning of the design of the Joker from Jared Leto. The representation of Joker by Leto, has been strongly criticised in Suicide Squad, probably in part because many scenes of the Joker were cut from the finished product. The better half of the Joker was able to connect more with the fans, as well as with Gunn.

While holding a session of questions and answers on Instagram, Gunn revealed that he wanted Harley Quinn to the Joker. Gunn revealed that he loved Harley Quinn before he even starts to write The Suicide Squad and she has always been one of his comic characters favorite since its inception in the 90’s. The comment full of Gunn can be seen in the screen shot of his history Instagram below.

Although Suicide Squad is either mixed to negative reviews, Margot is back this year as Harley Quinn for Birds of Prey (And the empowerment fantasy of One Harley Quinn). Harley Quinn Robbie will be back in The Suicide Squad, but this is not yet the end of his character. It has been revealed in 2017 as a film solo for the Harley Quinn and the Joker was in the course of development, but it seems very unlikely that this will happen at this point given the backlash that Warner Bros has seen Leto’s Joker. Harley Quinn is more likely to appear in Gotham City Sirens, a film that would see Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn and Catwoman team up. Not only Robbie wants to go back to Gotham City Sirens, but the critical success of Birds of Prey could help advance the film.

Joker is often considered the villain of the most popular of Batman, but not as regards the DCEU. Most of the fans prefer Harley Quinn to Robbie Joker Leto, mainly because of the way the characters were initially treated in Suicide Squad. Robbie and Will Smith have got the most screen time in Suicide Squad, which has allowed Harley and Deadshot have a good development of character, unlike the Joker. Harley Quinn is perhaps a villain more recent than the Joker in general, but Gunn really seems delighted that he could include one of his characters in comic books favorite in The Suicide Squad.

Source: James Gunn