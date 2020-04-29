The director of the ces in Las Vegas trying to turn off the controversy over Ivanka Trump

This week, the world of the tech press in Las Vegas for the Consumer Electronics Show, the largest trade show dedicated to technological innovation. An annual event highly anticipated for its many announcements, product presentations, and interventions from leaders of the industry… And that leads to every time a lot of controversy. In 2018, it is the lack of women invited to that made gnash the teeth reviews. Last year, the show has removed the price that it had awarded the prize to a brand of sex toys, attracting accusations of puritanism. This year, it is the arrival of Ivanka Trump, daughter and advisor to the president of the United States Donald Trump who made them see red to several observers.

The participation of Ivanka Trump to THESE has been announced in late December by the Consumer Technology Association, the trade association of the electronics industry from the us who is organizing the show. “As head of the company, Ivanka Trump is campaigning for a labour market driven by education. We welcome, therefore, on the scene of THESE, where she will defend the role of technology in the creation of the jobs of the future“said the director of the CTA Gary Shapiro.

This announcement has provoked the astonishment of the commentators, and the proliferation of the hashtag #boycottCES on Twitter. Many have wondered how Ivanka Trump, who has never been involved in business or decisions related to the technology, was qualified to speak on this subject.

Ivanka Trump has run several businesses, including an eponymous brand of ready-to-wear. But she has stopped most of these activities following the election of his father, and now occupies a multitude of roles within the White House, in addition to her official title as advisor to the President. Its missions concern including education, women employment and economic development through training and entrepreneurship. It also chairs the national committee on employment policyalongside the Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. This committee brings together several business leaders, including the CEO of Apple Tim Cook and CEO of IBM Ginni Rometty.

The explanations of THESE

In the programme of the conferences of THESEthe session of questions to Ivanka Trump is presented in these terms: “the technological innovations have created millions of jobs. It is the responsibility of the industry the responsibility for training u.s. workers. Come and hear how the government encourages companies to invest in training, create learning opportunities, and develops education programs for youth.”

The explanations of the CTA have arrived two weeks after the announcement of the coming of the President’s daughter in the living room. “The future of the world of work is an important topic. The conference that we will hold with Ivanka Trump discuss how companies work with the government on this issue“said Gary Shapiro in an interview with the BBC, where he justified his invitation to THESE by pointing out the links between education and technological competitiveness american. “We don’t want to make this conference a political event“, he added.

Gary Shapiro has not wanted to clarify if Ivanka Trump was invited to THESE at the initiative of the CTA, or if the trade union had responded to a government proposal. He has not wanted to say if the presence of the daughter of the president of the United States at the salon of the tech was a way to listen to Donald Trump his calllaunched last August, to reconsider the increase in tariffs against China committed by the billionaire, engaged in a trade war with the world’s leading power. A policy that, according to Gary Shapiro, made more difficult to the u.s. economy.

