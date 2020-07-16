The director of Thor reveals some facts about Chris Hemsworth! – JAPANFM

– Advertising –

– Advertising –

The director of Thor reveals some facts about Chris Hemsworth !, Chris Hemsworth is a famous actor who plays the role of Thor. Kenneth Branagh directed film Thor, and reveals some facts about the audition for the movie Thor. Branagh is an interview that shares her experience of the movie Thor. Discover how Chris Hemsworth has been selected for the movie Thor.

What is Kenneth Branagh said of Chris Hemsworth?

Branagh and the president of Marvel, Kevin Present have passed the test of Chris Hemsworth and Tom Hiddleston. Tom plays the role of Loki. When Chris and Tom came for the first time to your interview, Branagh confirms that they were not the best option. Branagh and Present have adopted many of the interviews for the movie and didn’t know who to play. Chris was not the best, but they have decided to give him a chance.

Prior to recruitment, Present and Branagh have had a discussion about the fact that his decision to cast Chris and Tom will be a success or not working. They both had the feeling that if this works, this would be a super hit. And if that doesn’t work, it’s going to be a little disappointing.

But here, we’re going to see Chris Hemsworth play to perfection the role of Thor. In addition, Tom gives his full support in playing the role of Loki. Loki and Thor are australian actors.

Thor has been a mega success and after that, Chris and Tom has also signed on for the upcoming sequels. The next film of Thor was Thor: The Dark World. Thor: Ragnarok is the third sequel of the movie. Finally, there is an upcoming movie of Thor to come called Thor: the Love and Thunder. This movie will be released in 2022.

It was a bit of the back story of Chris, a wonderful actor, and the legendary Thor.

– Advertising –