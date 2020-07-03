the director wants his Director’s Cut and ask for the help of the fans

Electrisé for the validation of Snyder”s Court of Justice of the League, David Ayer is leaving for a new mounting of the Suicide Squad, but ask for the help of the fans.

Suicide squad will be-the right to a new installation ? – Credit : Warner Bros

Suicide Squad it is, without a doubt, the worst movie of the DCEU. It must be said that Warner has always resisted before the success of the Joker of Todd Phillips. But while Ben Affleck could be back in the DCEU, seems to be that Warner has new plans for your connected universe. In the sequel, the study has allowed Zack Snyder to have his director’s Cut to The Justice Leagueon HBO Max. An application that emulated, as it is now fact for David Ayer, director of Suicide Squad.

David Ayer is based on the support of the fans

If the Zack Snyder’s Justice League it is a reality today, it is thanks to an intensive campaign of three years. During this period, fans of the filmmaker has been constantly challenge Warner, calling for a new mountingthe intention on the part of Snyder.

And this is the launch of HBO, Max, platform SVOD, Warner bros. announced the news of a Director’s Cut of Zack Snyder. A the decision new while the The Justice League Joss Whedon is widely discredited by viewers.

Zack Snyder will also be able to rely on the support cast : Henry Cavill, Ben Affleck, Gal Gadot, etc., for the support he has given ideas to other directors of the DCEU. David Ayer, director of the (hated) Suicide Squad, account in the same enthusiasm of the fans to be eligible for the mounting of the film.

On Twitter, the filmmaker explained,” My edition there definitely. You need to ask AT&T (editor’s NOTE : a subsidiary of the conglomerate of WarnerMedia) and HBO to expose them to the light ! “.

The fans are going to follow the example of David Yesterday ?

Zack Snyder enjoys a full support of his fan base – Credit : Warner Bros

It is not certain that David Ayer enjoys the same support of the fans. Zack Snyder is known to have a strong fanbaseable to sustain with ferocity the least of his projects. The Justice League the proof is that, while many wish that the filmmaker goes again the DCEU.

David Ayer takes advantage of a reduction of the support of all the fans, I definitely think that Suicide Squad it is difficult to save, even with a new mounting. But the filmmaker seems to be coming to the idea of giving a new breath of life to your movie. The question remains if Warner is going to listen to your call.

Suicide Squad 2this time directed by James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy), will be launched on the 4 of August of 2021.

