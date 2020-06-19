the director Zack Snyder reveals a first teaser of its own version of the movie

Despite the increasingly important and with the collaboration of writers and directors known, it may happen that some movies are simply very bad. It is a little bit of the history of The Justice Leaguelaunched in 2017, a film that was going to be an event, as a response to the Avengers of Marvel. The first adventure to the cinema of the fantastic team of heroes, DC (that here is the ranking of the mightiest heroes, bringing together Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Flash and Cyborg, it had to be done by Zack Snyder300, Batman v Superman).

A first teaser that sets the tone

But due to a personal tragedy, the director left the project and was replaced by Joss Whedon… director of the first two Avengers. The following is known : the scenario of the film is fully patched or almost, it does “only” 657 million at the global box office and the critics are sometimes poisonous. Logically, the idea of a suite is aborted and the world of cinema DC party in new directions, with, for example, a new Batman and a possible replacement of Henry Cavill as Superman…

And yet, the magic of film, The Justice League in fact it will make your great return in the year 2021. Very active in the social networks, point-to organize the Watch Party with fans, the director had announced a couple of weeks ago that his version of the film would come out alive and well. Great news for the fans, who have claimed for a long time the dissemination of this “Snyder Court”. A very different version of the that we have been able to see in a movie that will be as well diffusion in platform-HBO Max in the next year.

And a couple of months of the release of the long awaited, the director is authorized to make the sauce, presenting a first teaser of their “Snyder Court“on Twitter. Very short, the teaser allows us, however, to discover the two scenes completely unprecedented : Diana Prince, also known as Wonder Woman, looking at a painting of Darkseidthe great evil of the story, before it appears in the flesh and bones on a field of battle. A way of saying that his version will be very different from that of Joss Whedon.

In his tweet, the filmmaker seems to be saying that other teasers of this type may follow soon… prior to the publication of a real trailer ? You can be during the DC FanDome, a virtual conference organized by DC Comics, which will be held on the 22nd of August…