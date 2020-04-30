The directors of ` the Avengers ” share the reaction of the theatre to a huge time Iron Man

The Russo Brothers, the directors of the mega-hit of last year, Avengers: the End of the game, have shared the reaction of a public theatre to the big time of Iron Man.

Last year, Avengers: the End of the game has been full of surprises all of which have culminated with a battle of climate massive Thanos. Among these surprises, however, the death of Iron Man from Robert Downey Jr. at the end of the film. During the final battle of the film, Thanos and more of the heroes will be fighting for the glove that contains the Infinity Stones. In the end, none of the characters that we are able to snatch the glove of Thanos, prompting Iron Man to remove the Infinity Stones before you remove Thanos and his army from existence.

Unfortunately, the pressure exerted by the dump on Iron Man was too strong, and the character died shortly after, surrounded by his friends and loved ones. Earlier in the day, the producers of the Avengers: Endgame have shared the public’s reaction to the final battle of Iron Man with Thanos. You can see the response in full below:

“This is good…”

Here is one last video of our trip to #Endgame in the past during this birthday week… taken on the iPhone of Joe at Regency Village Theatre during the opening night of the UCLA. Much love to you all. What is your time Iron Man favorite after its 10 years in the MCU? pic.twitter.com/mVGQcRxdP9 – Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) April 29, 2020

What have you all thought of the death of Iron Man in Avengers: the End of the game? It was-it ended on an appropriate note? Tell us what you think in the comments below!

Here is a synopsis of the plot for Avengers: End of the game:

The during serious of events set in motion by Thanos that destroyed half of the universe and fractured the ranks of the Avengers forces Avengers remaining to take a final position in the great conclusion of Marvel Studios ‘ twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame”.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow and Josh Brolin.

Avengers: the End of the game is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD. Stay tuned for the latest news on the film world Marvel and be sure to check and subscribe to the YouTube account of the Heroic Hollywood for new video content!

Source: Twitter