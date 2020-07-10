CELEBRITIES The disappearance of Naya Rivera : Demi Lovato and Co. pray for her By Zach Shipman - July 10, 2020 0 24 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp ReddIt E! Online – Your source for news from the entertainment industry, celebrity, people news, and celebrity gossip. Find all the latest fashion, photos, movies and tv series of the moment ! © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved. Related Post: The cinema Archamps made donations of food and will not reopen before July