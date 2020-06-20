the discounts of the new flyer of June 2020

As usual, John lewis today launched the new flyerthat will only be active online until 26 June 2020. Promotions spanning various categories, among which of course the technology and computer science, without forgetting of course the tvs.

In the field of computer science we find the Galaxy Tab 10.1-inch to 199 Eurowhile the lenovo IdeaCenter A540-24ICB is proposed to 943 €. The Lenovo TB.X606F instead, it passes to 209 Euro. In discount a lot of laptops and PC’s including the Acer SF313-52-5770 to 999 Euro and the iMac 21.5-inch with Retina display 4K 1.749 Euro.

Between the tvs, however, is the’LG 70UM7450PLA by 70-inch is available at 999 Eurowhile the 65UM7100PLA by 65 inches can be purchased at 749 Euro and the 60UM7100PLB by 60-inch 609 Euro. The OLED 55C9PLA 55-inch instead included in the discounts 1.399 Euro. Sony offers the KD55XG8196BAEP by 55-inch 749 Euro.

On products marked, you can also enjoy the tasso zero in 20 rate for amounts in excess of € 399. In addition, the distribution chain also offers free delivery on the devices highlighted.

As we said above, the deadline is scheduled in six days, at 23:59. Let us know if there is something interesting in the list, or if there is anything worthy of note.