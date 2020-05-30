The disillusionment of Ivanka Trump, the daughter of the president, to the White House

They are young, glamour, new yorker, and “progressive”. Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner embody wing “moderate” in the White House. The eldest daughter of president Trump is as concerned about the success of women in business and as a friend of the LGBT community. But according to the american press, the blonde thirty-year-old would wave to the soul. Its role as a moderator is more and more difficult to keep in a presidency chaotic, dominated by the ultra-conservatives.

Very close to her father, she has been appointed adviser to the White House and moved to Washington. The “First Daughter” form a duo original with her husband, Jared Kushner, 36 years old, also a special adviser to the president on international affairs. The latter is also the son of a billionaire real-estate, the democrat new york Charles Kushner.

The old model accompanies his father in his trips abroad, such as Saudi Arabia, to Berlin and to the G20 in Hamburg, where she was replaced at short notice during a meeting. So many signs that might let us think that it weighs at the time to make the big decisions in the Oval Office. And yet, his record is almost non-existent, notes Politico, which devotes a long article to the woes of her marriage in Washington.

Dépitée by banning transgender people from the military

"When I am in disagreement with my father, he knows, I am speaking with total frankness, said Ivanka Trump in April on CBS. When I agree, I invested in the best for the support in hoping to be able to the counselor and have a positive impact. I respect the fact that he is always listening. It was like that in business. And it is like that as president."

But facts are stubborn. Donald Trump does not really take into consideration the advice of his daughter. In a few months, Ivanka Trump has had to swallow many snakes. The banning of trans people from the army, announced last week via a tweet from the president, would have deeply saddened. Has the head of a company of fashion and jewelry, the former manager at the Trump Organization had signed a tweet at the beginning of June to celebrate “the contributions made to society and the economy” by the LGBT community.

I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy. — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 2, 2017

The victory of the lobby is ultra-conservative on this record sounds like a snub. It shows once more the limits of the influence of Ivanka on the president. All that at the same time, her husband is weakened by the progress of the investigation on the suspicion with Russia during the campaign.

The Paris Agreement, another topic of contention

The accumulation of disappointments has undermined the image and credibility of the “”First Daughter”. Among its failures, the most glaring, the decision of the president to remove the United States from the Paris agreement. Ivanka Trump has been taken part by many democratic friends, attached to environmental issues. Politico says that actor Leonardo DiCaprio has sent several messages to the supplier to intervene. In vain.

The connoisseurs of the family circle of the Trump defend it by saying that”she does what she can” in the face of a paternal unpredictable. Educated in the role of a wife obedient, Ivanka Trump is not the type to come into open conflict with his father. “I know well enough his relationship with his father to say that she will do absolutely anything that goes against it,” says a friend of Ivanka working in the middle of the mode.

Ivanka Trump would seek, however, to bounce back to not be too damaged by the disastrous image given by the presidency of his father. She intends to work for the Congress adopts a tax allowance for child care and parental leave for sick child. There will she ?

The challenge is great for the couple Trump-Kushner. The two entrepreneurs, whose businesses are suffering since coming to power, don’t want to lose the respectability of hard-earned. “Everyone knew that the father of Jared, was a traitor and that his father was a jester, but you have above because they are independent, are sophisticated and presentable,” says a close friend of the couple to Politico. They were accepted in spite of their parents. Now, there was no difference between them and their parents.”