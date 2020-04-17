the Disney classic becomes a mini-series

->

Beauty and the beast prequel will be a mini-series of six episodes produced for Disney +the streaming platform, which made its debut in our country on 24 march.





The story will take place before the events narrated in the film with Emma Watson and Dan Stevens. More precisely, the protagonists will be Gaston, and The Tont. We will review then Luke Evans and Josh Gadalways in the skin of their characters respective.

Prequel of Beauty and the Beast

The great Disney classic – the new version of the live action was released in theaters in 2017 – will play in a mini-series. The title is currently unknown. The six episodes were designed as a prequel, directly related to the film directed by Bill Condon.

The news is not many, but we know with certainty that the story will focus on the life of Gaston and The Tont. Luke Evans and Josh Gadin the distribution of the remake, will return to play their characters respective. Gad, as well as an interpreter, also participated in the project as co-creator, writer and showrunner. Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, famous for their hit series, have also worked on the scenario It was once, available on Netflix.

This will be a series of musical and Alan Menken will do the music. The composer had previously worked both on the original from 1991, with Howard Ashman, and on the remake of the live action of 2017, with Tim Rice.

For the moment, there is no confirmation on the rest of the cast. The presence of Emma Watson as Belle seems unlikely, then, that there may be room for Dan Stevens like the beast.

Pending further information, we remind you that the animated film is original and the live action are available on Disney +.

