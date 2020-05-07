“The Disney Family Singalong: Volume II” adds John Legend, and Katy Perry

ABC announced Wednesday that John Legend, Katy Perry, Tituss Burgess, Sabrina Carpenter, Jennifer Hudson, Lang Lang and other stars have been added to the list for the next edition of the televised event, which is expected to be released Sunday at 19 hours. AND on ABC.

The first “Disney Family Singalong,” which was released last month, has attracted more than 10 million viewers and made a surprise appearance lively to Beyoncé.

Artists previously announced for the second opus, which include Chloe x Halle, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Idina Menzel, Miguel and Shakira.

Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad, Derek Hough and Julianne Hough should make a comeback.