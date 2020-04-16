The Disney fans will remember the games “Disney Channel” and other special offers in return

The 2020 olympic Games may have been postponed, but fans of Disney Channel will always have the DC Games. Whether you are Team Inferno, or simply “whatever the team-Joe-Jonas-on”, some fans share their love for this tv show. Here’s what fans say games Disney Channel and other special offers of the network of television.

The Disney Channel has held an event of the olympic games, which has existed for more than 10 years

Live Performances, physical challenges and some of the actors most iconic of the Disney Channel. These are just a few of the best parts of the Games Disney Channel-inspired olympic, a television special that has divided the players into teams to have a chance to win the title and the admiration of viewers around the world.

“The Games of Disney Channel are just more fun,” said Jennifer Stone of Wizards of Waverly Place, during an interview with Scholastic. “The olympic Games are more serious because they are trained for them all their lives.”

The event took place in 2006, 2007 and 2008, at about the same time as a special “Pass the Plate” and “Friends for Change”. The special have promoted altruism and world series community among the viewers, although the specials have featured actors from shows like The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

When certain cast members have left their programs respective of the Disney Channel, the games have terminated their broadcast on the television network. This does not mean that the fans can not remember the games on Twitter, writing jokes on the television series and the 2020 olympic Games deferred.

Project Friends for Change Disney Channel | Steve Nesius / Disney Channel via .

Some fans have shared their love for games on the Disney Channel on social networks

Although a few years have elapsed since the challenges are emblematic of the DC Games, some fans are remembered on social networks. Some fans have even mentioned other series on television networks such as Nickelodeon.

“Everyone has found pearls in the NFL on Nickelodeon, like the Disney Channel Games did not exist, there is a time,” noted a Twitter user.

“Do you think all they are going to cancel the games Disney Channel because of the #coronavirus ?? This is what I look forward to “, joked another user of Twitter. In a survey on Twitter, fans of the Disney Channel have voted for their favourite team during the matches. (Team Inferno with Nick Jonas and Brendo Song was the clear victor.

Another fan posted on Twitter, saying that because the 2020 olympic Games had been postponed, the Disney Channel should re-launch its game show, writing “I think that the only alternative acceptable for the 2020 olympic Games is a replay of the summer games Disney Channel.”

Disney stars Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, the Jonas Brothers and Demi Lovato for Disney’s Friends for Change: Project Green | Jaimie Trueblood / Disney Channel / Walt Disney Television via .

Games Disney Channel are they on Disney +?

Disney Channel has not yet shared if they re-enact their special this summer on their television network. However, games are not listed on the streaming platform of Disney, called Disney +. There are television shows featuring these actors, including Jonas, Sonny With a Chance and Hannah Montana.

There are a lot of movies the Disney Channel including Camp Rock, Hannah Montana: The Movie, The Cheetah Girls and High School Musical available to watch the frenzy on this platform. More recently, the streaming platform has added the Descendants 3 to its library, an original movie released for the first time on the Disney Channel during the summer of 2019.

To learn more about Disney + and to subscribe, visit their Web site.