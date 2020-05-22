The dissemination of the trailer of the Tenet on Fortnite shows at what point the game is a cultural platform

Fortnite is alive and well in the process of becoming a cultural platform. Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan have chosen the video game for the first release of the latest trailer for the highly anticipated Tenet.

In the near future, it may need to connect to Fortnite to see the trailers of the films highly anticipated. After a short snippet of a new Star Wars : The Ascent of Skywalker late last year, the Battle Royale of Epic Games ‘ broadcasts, since this Friday, may 22, the last glimpse of Tenet — the next film from Christopher Nolan (the trilogy, The Dark Knight, Inception) always planned for the month of July.

The trailer for the intriguing Tenet — an espionage film where it would be a matter of reversing the time — can be viewed outside of Fortnitefrom the YouTube account of Warner Bros.. But the spread in front-first in the game reminds us that the phenomenon with 350 million of players is dead and became a cultural platform.

Next step ? The dissemination of a whole film

A few weeks ago, Epic Games has launched a fashion Feast royal in Fortnite. It allows the many players to relax in a session devoid of constructs and weapons, but filled with activity schedules. For the american company, it is a godsend to offer to others a communication tool in itself, with a giant screen, then becoming an advertising space. In the eyes of the community behind Fortnite (350 million players, remember), this is a great opportunity for companies that need visibility. And Epic Games has everything to gain to make the hen with golden eggs something other than a simple game that could unite the world around a common goal.

The next step will be the dissemination of a whole film, as stated by Geoff Keighley, producer of The Game Awards, in a tweet published on may 22,. This summer, a film praised the filmography of Christopher Nolan will be looked at within Fortnite — without paying anything. ” More details soon on the film in question and the date of the broadcast “, merely indicate Epic Games. If the hearing is at the rendezvous, you can imagine that the projections of the recurrent and even exclusives (the multinational company could become a co-producer of feature films, after all…).

It is pointed out that Fortnite has also hosted concerts virtual these last few months. The rapper Travis Scott, had organized a mini-tour in order to unveil his new single. Result ? 27.7 million unique players participated. As a platform, Fortnite offers a new way to consume entertainment — with an emphasis on social — and everything suggests that he will have to rely on him in the future. In turn, there could be more and more of the world in the Battle Royale, even if some users will not go necessarily for the competitive aspect.

Thank you to all those who participated in the event, Travis Scott ! After five performances, with 27.7 million unique players have participated in this experience more than 45.8 million times ! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/lu1FD21Fea — Fortnite 🇫🇷 official (@FortniteFR) April 27, 2020

Photo credit of the a : Warner Bros.