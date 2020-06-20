The Diva of the 90’s : Whitney, Mariah and Celine

Critical : The most resistant to the voice corresponding to the so-called “braillardes”. But even if one does not know that the flights of the three stars of the decade of the nineties, it is following with interest this documentary, although on the lexicon hagiographical (“Pantheon”, “deity”) shrinks a little.



Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and Celine Dion were, without doubt, the celebrities, but the adulation of which they were the object of helping to put the issue in perspective, to document the history of the “diva”, the phenomenon that dates back to the Italian singer Giuditta Pasta, who captivates the multitude in the Nineteenth century. The term is takes on a global dimension with the essential Maria Callas, and his eventful life of the participant is also part of the myth, which is then translated according to the avatars very varied (the woman Aretha Franklin until the complete Barbra Streisand, both as a singer and actress).



Through the comments in the famous “Trinity of voice”, the speakers outline an attempt of definition of the diva. It is, without doubt, Camélia Jordana, which leads to a better formulation : “no matter what she sings, it’s annoying”, even if we would remove happy to take the second segment of the sentence in relation to the triad of well-known. Vocal range and the duration of the breathing does not prevent your pipes are bathed in a sauce of melodic of bad taste.



That said, we are very concerned that the documentary deals with the topic of singing, from a technical point of view : this is the famous fa treble voice chest as Celine Dion hold for eight seconds, when it takes the hit from Eric Carmen, “all by myself”. A performance, such as a trip axel with a double lutz. It also speaks of the voice of pito that Mariah Carey has made her mark or melismas, which consists of singing several notes to one syllable, types of arabesques around a sign : Whitney Houston became a well-known representative, that recycla this technique, in particular through the use of gregorian chant in the gospels that it was his understanding from an early age. Very well, but the ringardise art of a song like “How will I Know” is not what one may think of the voice capabilities of the deceased artist.



We will also have a listening ear to everything that concerns the cultural identity embodied by these three singers, the way in which his art was capable of allowing one to recall specific personal history, for example, associated with a landlocked country (Celine Dion), and at the same time to organize a successful crossover musical, that opened the markets of the world.



These voices capital letters that they sing the themes of his image (Love, testament), with an excess of sentimentality, also contribute to the perpetuation of gender stereotypes, clothing included. Accompanied set by the mighty moguls of the music industry, that illustrate a world before #MeToo, where the men of the show business had the keys of the female image, the form, to the public.



Because it is not enough to know how to sing, it must also be sufficiently representative, with a decorum appropriate (rhinestones, glamour) designed to appeal to the men of the gauze, while that holds true to a certain orthodoxy of the diva, the adjective “whimsical,” which arrives in large legs, with the purpose of circumscribing the right to loutishness, which is the prerogative only of the male stars. Therefore, the star becomes in line with the cliché of the woman to be difficult, even if the transgression is also part of what the public ask of their idols, as is rightly pointed out in one of the comments.



Thirty years later, that remains-t-il de Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston ? The battles between fans to see who has the most beautiful voice. But, in addition to this donation, anatomical, the rest is really passed as coffee.