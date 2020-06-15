The diversity is progressing, but slowly, writes George Takei (“Star Trek”)

For George Takei, the actor of the cult series “Star Trek” and activist of LGBT rights, the recent demonstrations of anti-racist, are the evidence that the united States is “making progress”, but fears that the pandemic revives the a priori stubborn that weigh on the community of asian origin. George Takei, of 83 years, occurred on Friday, during the ceremony of the end of the year of the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). It is estimated that the thousands of people who marched in the streets after the death of George Floyd, is a sign of hope for the new generation.

And it encourages students to be uncompromising in the defense of the rights of minorities, which reflects their own experience in the concentration camps of americans of the Second world War as a child of japanese origin, and of the homophobia that has always prevailed in Hollywood.

“We are making progress, but this requires the involvement,” said the actor, ruling that the american company “advanced in very small steps”.

The famous “Mr. Sulu” of the ship USS Enterprise advocates for equal rights for decades. And even if he has not taken part in the recent protests due to his age, said he was reminded of the civil rights movements in the 1960s and his meeting with Martin Luther King, after having participated in a musical comedy about equal rights.

“He told me, ‘thank you, very much, especially as asian man'”, very rare among the activists of the time,” he recalls.

But George Takei warns against a return of the racial discrimination in favour of the pandemic, revived by the statements of the president of Donald Trump in the “virus”of china.

“In the New York city subway, an asian American was spit on… In Texas, a family has been stabbed by someone because he had “brought the virus in the country,'” he laments.

“My story is repeated once more, because of this pandemic,” sighs the actor.

This has caused a lot of painful childhood memories. “I was born in Los Angeles, California… we are americans. And, however, they were classified as foreigners just because we are like the people who bombed Pearl Harbor.”

With fixed bayonets, soldiers, forced the door of the house of Takei in Los Angeles, to be confined in “prison camps surrounded by barbed wire”.

His release at the end of the war, her parents had lost everything and had to live on the street.

George Takei says I am sorry it was “silent” on the rights of LGBT people. We had to wait until the year 2005, and the refusal of the governor of California at the time, Arnold Schwarzenegger, legalizing gay marriage, because, as he reveals his homosexuality.

He explains that he was afraid of not getting roles, while the series “Star Trek” ended in 1969.

“I hid the greater part of my adult life… it was painful. I wanted to talk about it,” she says.

Ironically, he has received many offers of work after he revealed his homosexuality in 2005.

But by George Takei, the racism, the police brutality and the recent controversy around the statements of J. K. Rowling on transgender people, a jarring reminder of the great progress that must be made.

“At the root of all discrimination, whether of race or gender identity, is the same thing,” he says. “It is the hatred, a hatred that is irrational.”