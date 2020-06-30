The diversity of the board of directors of the standard meters, Board of directors / supervisory

The recent appointment of the british actress, an ambassador of UN Women, and the “Yuka” fashion, Good for You, Emma Watson, for the position of director of Kering

should not be anything random

. Beyond

the matter of the joint

that, in favor of the law Cope-Zimmermann, law was developed in the boards of directors, diversity in the broadest sense, is necessary, little by little, as a criterion for the evaluation of the key to good corporate governance. “The more you have of a board of inbred, with administrators who are the same age, gender, origin, education and training, the more likely it is that they do not see the iceberg on the go, summarizes the director general of Novethic Anne-Catherine Husson-Traoré. However, given that the council is no more, the last few years, the house registration of the past, but rather a body that should be challenger of the strategy developed by executive management, it is imperative that its members are able to understand the world in which they live and the different investment modes of consumption. “

According to experts of the world extrafinancier, responsible investor

look more carefully at the pedigree of the directors appointed

and they are quick to know when a profile seems to be redundant. Age, gender, origin, skills, industry knowledge, independence, the journey, the pronouncements of the past have become both the criteria for the assessment of the suitability of the appointment of a new director and, with it, the performance of the board of directors and the company as a whole. “Good governance is based on two essential pillars : the independence and diversity, he assured the president of Vigeo, Eiris, Sabine Lochmann. The second allows you to better understand and complement the look of the stakeholders, to provide the governing body of experts in issues of strategic importance to the company, and for us, credit rating agencies, to assess the group’s understanding of the management of their risks and their growth. “

The tree that hides the forest

And Anne Chanon, director of the corporate department of EthiFinance, to thrive : “A board of directors very homogeneous will have blind spots that would be less with a dose of diversity. However, if a group has a government partially blind, the strategic relevance and focus of responsibility will suffer necessarily. “ In addition, if a director had, by his career or his former position, to register in contradiction with the strategy supposedly virtuous of the company. “Your presence in the council could discredit the entire strategy and it was highlighted in the campaigns of NGOS “full Anne-Catherine Husson-Traoré.

The attention, however, that the appointment of an administrator who instillerait a dose of diversity on the board is not the tree that hides the forest. “We are very attentive to what we are numerous enough to be heard, but also that the principles that they embody are available in practice in the processes of the company “warns Sabine Lochmann. Because all three experts agree on one point : to have a diverse board of directors is a necessary, but not sufficient. “The challenge is also to record the diversity in the executive bodies, so that all the leaders of the strategy of the company are at the height of the diversity of clients and markets “concludes Anne Chanon.