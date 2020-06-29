The diversity, the environment, the inclusion… : when Kering leads the feet in the carpet of their own communication

The giant French luxury has made several announcements in order to demonstrate your commitment against racism or in favour of the environment. Problem, the recent actions of the group headed by François-Henri Pinault to argue against it and reduce their positions to the pure effects of the ea.

Ride the wave… While the whole world vibrates in unison with the movement #BlackLivesMatter, re-launched in the wake of the murder of the Afro-american George Floyd by a white police officer, some big brands seem to have seen in this tragic event an opportunity to improve its image. Kering, one of the main groups of luxury in the world – the French multinational account within prestigious brands as Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga – as well felt compelled to join the chorus of declarations of good intentions to go out on the Web, and this, while the images of the looting of luxury stores in america were the tour of social networks.

Nominations spectacular

“The struggle for equality has taken too many lives in the black community american. We will not stay silent, ” said the group chaired by billionaire frenchman François-Henri Pinault. In a press release the company announces the payment of two grants – without specifying the amount for the benefit of us of the association in the fight against racism and police violence, Kering is pronounced and in favour of concrete actions, because words are not enough “. And the luxury group to remember that he has created to this effect, in the year 2019, within its flagship brand Gucci, a position of director, global office of diversity, equity and inclusion – although we do not know if this gesture has been followed by any concrete effects.

Kering, of which the general meeting was held on the 16th of June, also announcing the appointment of several prominent figures to its board of directors. Sitting there, now the british actress Emma Watson, known for her role in the saga, Hary Potter and his various commitments on behalf of the environment, of a mode of ethics and of the rights of women ; the man of business of franco-ivorian Tidjane Thiam, former chief executive of Credit Suisse, the bank, in which its passage has been marred by a scandal of espionage-of the house ; and the Chinese John Liu, president of the platform of Didi Chuxing, the chinese equivalent of Uber.

When Gucci incurs the wrath of the african-american community

Activist admired by Millennials, the representatives of the african continent and the China – in-the-first-strong growth of the luxury industry : a man of business, accomplished, François-Henri Pinault, who believes that ” the multiplicity of their courses, from their point of view will be invaluable contributions to the thoughts of the board of directors of Kering, a cure to your com. Is your group back in terms of the values and the brand image. In February 2019, Gucci, the flagship of the multinational luxury, very popular among young people, there was, in fact, the headlines and surprised the web, marketing in a very weird way of his creation, the taste more than doubtful : a black sweater whose neck wound, once observed in the face, revealing the imprint of a mouth of scarlet to dimensions disproportionate.

The reference to the infamous ” Blackface “, this picture, with connotations of racist, was too obvious to not be noticed. It is offered in more than 800 euros in total ” Black history Month “, the garment has immediately provoked an avalanche of criticism offended many viewers and celebrities calling for the boycott of the pure and simple of the claw Italian. The rapper american 50 cent even went so far as to issue a video of himself putting ostensibly fire to a T-Shirt the Gucci brandcalling their millions of fans to turn away from the brand. In the Face of the protest, Gucci resolved to delete the incriminating article of the sale, merger, apologies and protestant-of its historic commitment to the “fundamental value” – that is, according to the company, the diversity – a little too late, however, the evil is irremediable fact.

François-Henri Pinault, the specialist of the order and of the effects of the ad

This is not the first time, unfortunately, that François-Henri Pinault and his group became bogged down in heavy smoke in the communication of the operations, which have more to do with the effect of the announcement of the true faith. 2019 always, the head of Kering had been officially commissioned by Emmanuel Macron to think about how the fashion industry, one of the biggest polluters in the world, is responsible for 10% of global carbon emissions, 20% of the wastewater discharges, the 35% of the microplastics in the oceans and 22% of the pesticides used, you can reduce your impact on the environment. After several weeks of reflection, the son of François Pinault gave birth to a “Fashion” Covenant ” is also consensus in that vain, the commitments included in the document is not binding.

“However, another dust in the eyes “for the NGO Greenpeace, the creation of “a conflict of interest is obvious” ; “it was a way of giving oneself a good conscience “for Thomas Ebele, confondateur of SloWeAre, a platform for eco-fashion in the office ; in short, a simple operation of “greenwashing” to a group that the environmental commitment of the brand Gucci or Saint Laurent, noted that “it is Not good enough” for the application of Well – application in which the face is, ironically, the new director of Kering, Emma Watson in person – and the true pioneer of ethical fashion and sustainable, Stella McCartney, part of LVMH, has preferred to close the door. Is included.