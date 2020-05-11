The divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard turns to carnage

Johnny Depp, furious against his future ex-wife, refuses to pay him the $ 6.8 million he owes him. But Amber Heard does not let it go.



This is the divorce without end. Then that after months of negotiations, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard had found a financial agreement, the actor has decided to do the dam did not comply with the timetable imposed by the court.

He has still not paid the $ 6.8 million remaining that it must at the actress, reveals the Daily Mailbecause it accuses him of having been brought up in a public manner to domestic violence of which she is said to have been a victim. According to TMZit would have violated the confidentiality clause contained in their agreement.

A video and a letter, not to mention Depp

Amber Heard has recently published an open letter on the site, in which she did not mention Johnny Depp, but shared her experience of battered women.

“You have suffered alone, behind closed doors, but you are not alone. I want you to remember your strength, a strength enhanced by all these women who stand behind you”, she wrote. […] When a woman begins to talk about the injustice that she lives, his sufferings, instead of finding help, respect and support, she encounters hostility, scepticism and shame, regretted it. I’ve always had the impression that nobody could or wanted to save me and I felt bad with this label of victim. Break the silence.”

At the end of the month of November, the Heard has also testified in a video of the “Girl Gauze Project”. “How this could happen to me?”, wondered it, without naming her future ex-husband.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BwqAP9mICR0

Amber Heard counter-attack

If Johnny Depp has still not paid the sum which is due to him, and Amber Heard has decided to counter-attack, according to E News. She has filed a petition in the Superior Court of Los Angeles to accelerate the proceedings and to compel the actor to pay.

The lawyers of the actress also feel that Johnny Depp has himself failed to fulfil its obligations: it has not helped the actress to recover his business, preferring instead to send her to his private island in the Bahamas, did not put the Range Rover of the actress to her name, and directly paid $ 200,000 to charities, rather than Amber Heard.

The actress of 30 years accuses as her ex, in a letter that she signed, having assembled from all parts of the libelous stories about it, and sold it to tabloids for harm to his reputation and do “pass for a trailing dot”.

It is in the month of may that Amber Heard demanded the divorce of Johnny Depp, after only 15 months of marriage. She accused him of having been violent on three occasions during their union, but had managed to withdraw his complaint in order to obtain an amicable divorce.