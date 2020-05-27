the DLC with Schwarzenegger is available

Although perfectible, Predator Hunting Grounds remains not less a multiplayer game with delicious references, based on a fan service true for an authentic experience. And what better way to bring the Major Dutch himself as a playable character ?

IllFonic has just released its new DLC (at a price of 6,99 euros however) to embody the timeless Arnold Schwarzenegger : as we reported a few days ago, this small extension will not bring that brand new weapons (the QR5 or the Head of the Hammer) but also the true explanation of the gap between the adventure of the original film, released in 1987, and the video game. Via replicas in-game and cassette tapes scattered across the map, it will finally be possible to learn more about the past of major Dutch and his fierce battle against the predators : and yes, it is an official history, designed in collaboration with 20th Century Studios Game. She is not beautiful the life ?