The documentary series about Justin Bieber started on YouTube

The first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons, which is the only visible free for the time being, opens on images of the media relaying the latest world tour of the singer, cancelled abruptly after 18 months in 2017.

Then, Justin Bieber and his two managers, as well as his wife, Hailey Baldwin, tell us what has pushed the singer to take a break of two years. The touring life – exciting, but also exhausting and lonely – the pressure of celebrity and growing up in the spotlight the have cracked, causing it to want to return to a more normal life.

No one has ever been as famous in the world, in the era of social networks where every year of your teens, you were the person most googlée on the planet says Scott Braun, who manages the careers of Justin Bieber.

Justin Bieber reveals

Michael D. Ratner, director and producer of this series YouTube, the pop star shows a vulnerability incredible in these 10 episodes shot without restriction since the month of may last.

Justin Bieber,who was recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, also refers to his health and the dark season of his life during which he did not know why he felt certain things .

In one of the episodes, there’s a moment where, once the album finished, he look back at his last two years, and collapses in tears, thanking his family for their support and their loyalty said Michael D. Ratner in a telephone interview with The canadian Press.

Last September, Justin Bieber had posted a message on Instagram about his depression, his drug use and bad decisions he has made in the past. He had written live the best season of his life thanks to the advice of doctors and his wedding with the model Hailey Baldwin.

Return to his life in Stratford, Ontario

The first episode of Justin Bieber: Seasons also follows the singer 25-year-old to Stratford, the ontario city where he grew up.

We see him go into the street, where, as a child, he was playing music for the passers-by and traffic, and then return to the front of the modest apartment where he lived. At the time, ashamed of being poor, he made people believe that he was that he had a skittle alley in his building.