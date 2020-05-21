The documentary, Wonder Woman has Gal Gadot, Zack Snyder, etc

In the framework of the recent episode of Tuesdays DC Warner Bros. Entertainment, fans around the world have had the chance to discover behind-the-scenes of the super-iconic heroes of the comic strip Wonder Woman, Wonder Woman, in an hour long documentary. But even if you missed the live event, you can look at the document in its entirety here, courtesy of WBE and YouTube.

Star Gal Gadot was present throughout the video in incredible images in scenes that reveal everything about his transformation into the character, training in the martial arts in her wardrobe scalable, passing by the filming of sequences full of action, that have become memorable moments in the history of cinema. Zack Snyder and Deborah Snyder also seem to share their expertise on the character and his role in the DCEU. They provide feedback alongside a ton of other people are experienced of the crew, whether the department of the arts, the costumes and the wardrobe, the physical fitness and combat training, and many others. This is a great watch if you, like the rest of us, wait for Wonder Woman 1984 but you need to fix WW as soon as possible.

Check out the documentary Wonder Woman for an hour here:

The journey to becoming one of the super-heroes DC’s most beloved and most iconic of all time has been a heroic journey for the actress Gal Gadot. High on the hidden island of Themyscira, Diana is an Amazon, like the figures of Greek legend, and the gift of his people to humanity. Spend time #AtHome #WithMe with the goddess of truth.

