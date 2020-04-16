The Dog Bermudez, to the rescue of TUDN to domain Martinoli and Garcia in the choose MX

The second day of the choose MX had as attraction the debut of Enrique Bermúdez as the narrator of this league virtual with the confrontation between America and Tigers in transmissions of the chain TUDN, which I had had at other commentators young people.

In this way the Dog it becomes the main bet of the station of San Angel to cope with the duo formed by Christian Martinoli and Luis Garciaof TV Azteca, which has won over the fans at the start of the competition.

The veteran chronicler recalled when was the voice of FIFA during some years up to 2012, and acknowledged that I had never narrated a real party gameas in this era in which it was voice only recorded some phrases together to Ricardo Peláez.

We spent a few hours recording, narrating phrases and goals with Ricardo but I’ve never recorded anything live” said during the broadcast of the game, the historical chronicler.

