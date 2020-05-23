the dog Uggie of “The Artist” sacred best performer canin the past 20 years

It had charmed the world in the film The Artist in 2011 : the Jack Russel Uggie has become the best interpreter canin the past 20 years, in receiving, posthumously, the palm of the Palm dog, an award given usually during the Cannes film Festival, cancelled this year.

Health environment requires, this ceremony is to be held in a virtual wayon the app Zoom, the Dash, the lining of Uggie, receiving the necklace encrusted with diamonds in the place of the star canine died five years ago at the age of 13 years.

Uggie is the successor to the pittbull Brandy of ” Once upon a time in Hollywood ”

Created by film critics of the anglo-saxons, the Palm Dog Wamiz is given every year in Cannes since 2001. It reward the best interpretation of canine in a film of the official selection, it is of the flesh (… and os), or in an animated film. In 2019, it is the pittbull Brandy, in Once upon a time in Hollywood, who has been distinguished.

“It was a member of the family ”

The origin of this distinction canine, Toby Rose has decided to reward again Uggie for his performance in The Artistbut also to have hoisted its price during the entire promotion of the film. A price that braque also the spotlight on the work of the dog trainer Omar Von Muller, to work also for the film of Quentin Tarantino, with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Win the Palm dog has been the launch pad for The Artist up to the Oscars, ” he remembers. “

At the time, we didn’t know how the movie was going to be received, he says, from his home in Los Angeles decorated with many portraits of Uggie. He was a member of the family. He loved to work and have the attention on him, on the trays. He will be forever in our hearts. “