The dog Uggie of “The Artist” sacred best performer canin the past 20 years

CINEMA – It had charmed the world in “The Artist” (2011): the Jack Russell Uggie has become the best interpreter canin the past twenty years, by receiving, posthumously, the palm of the Palm Dog, an award given during the Cannes film Festival, cancelled this year.

disappeared five years ago at the age of 13 years.” data-reactid=”24″>Context health requires, this ceremony is held in a virtual way, on the app Zoom, the Dash, the lining of Uggie, receiving the necklace encrusted with diamonds in the place of the star canine disappeared five years ago at the age of 13 years.

Created by film critics of the anglo-saxons, the Palm Dog Wamiz is given every year in Cannes since 2001. It is a reward for the best interpretation of canine in a film of the official selection, as it is of the flesh (…and os), or in an animated film.

The first reward before the triumph of “The Artist”

In 2019, it is the pitbull, Brandy, in “Once upon a time in Hollywood”, which has been distinguished. The origin of this distinction canine, Toby Rose has decided to reward again Uggie for his performance in “The Artist”, but also to have hoisted its price during the entire promotion of the movie, he said.

A price that braque also the spotlight on the work of the dog trainer Omar Von Muller, to work also for the film of Quentin Tarantino, with Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Win the Palm Dog has been the launch pad for “The Artist” up to the Oscars, ” he remembers. “At the time, we didn’t know how the movie was going to be received,” he says, from his home in Los Angeles decorated with many portraits of Uggie. “It was a family member. He loved to work and have the attention on him, on the trays. He will be forever in our hearts”.

Find this article on the Huffington Post

