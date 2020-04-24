The donkey and the horse Arnold Schwarzenegger are featured in the interview

In the course of this pandemic coronavirus, Arnold Schwarzeneggerfriends unique that take the company.

In march, while the social distancing protocols and keeping the house were on the rise across the country, the star iconic was launched on the social networks with a message of personal interest to stay out of the restaurants, and avoid public gatherings. However, this is not what he said, but with who he was when he said it that has made the news: his horse, miniature, Whisky, and his donkey, Lulu.

“The PSA of the coronavirus Arnold Schwarzenegger is important. But what happens with the donkey?” a Los Angeles Times as read last month. While he had previously released the animals on the social networks, its four-legged friends have caught the attention thanks to their roles co-starring in the video of the actor.

Thursday night, they appeared again when the former governor of California appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! via video. Naturally, they stole the attention of everyone when Kimmel was surprised at the end of the lunch. nibble cookies and carrots.