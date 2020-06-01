The doubts of Celine Dion during her difficult return to the stage

After a convalescence of several weeks for health reasons, Celine Dion has had a difficult return to the stage in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The new tour Courage of Céline Dion does not start under the best auspices. The quebec singer has been forced to cancel several dates due to a virus in the throat. After three weeks of convalescence, the interpreter of “For you to love me again” made its grand return to the stage Tuesday in Ottawa. A back pretty hard if we are to believe the “Journal de Montréal”. In front of his audience, Celine Dion would have experienced some inconvenience to voice and “seemed worried”, writes the daily. “You’ve no doubt noticed : I fight. In my career, it never happened to me to think : Is what I’m going to continue it or not ? I felt yet strong this afternoon. Now, I’m not so sure…”, she started to her fans, quoted by the newspaper. Unwilling to be defeated, Céline Dion would have then provided the rest of the concert “without clashes”.

“For me, it is much more difficult to cancel a show than to make a”

In early October, the singer had taken the floor on Instagram to announce the cancellation of two dates in Montreal because of his state of health. “For me, it is much more difficult to cancel [d’annuler, ndlr] a show than make one. I’m sorry to disappoint you, could I read it on the social network. It started so well in Quebec… I really, really look forward to seeing you in Montreal, with us. When I sing to you, it is sure that I want to give all I have, all the time. Sorry again, Montreal, and thank you for believing in me.”

The tour of Courage will pass by France, and the places for these dates are pulled out like hotcakes. She will be in Paris on the 26th, 27th, 30th June and 1st July and at the Vieilles Charrues on July 16. This day has been full in…nine minutes. A record for the largest festival in Europe.