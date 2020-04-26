The Draft 2020 was event records after seven rounds to the NFL

With the completion of the rounds fourth to seventh, and the choice of Tae Crowder, linebacker from Georgia at the turn of the global N° 255 by the New York Giants, culminating a historical edition, for many reasons of the NFL draft.

Devoid of the glitz, glamor and red carpet of the annual event’s most important off-season of the NFL by the global pandemic of coronavirus, the present edition had as its protagonist a small intimate look –using transmission-remote– to the lives of coaches-in-chief, general managers and prospects in the most important day of their professional lives.

Champions university LSU Tigers conquered the NFL draft with a total of 14 recruits, tying the absolute mark for seven rounds achieved by Ohio State in 2004. The conference where they reside, the Tigers, the SEC, also domino from start to finish the event, accumulating a total of 63 selected.

Mississippi was the only school of the 14 that make up the SEC that did not have a single player selected in the year 2020. Ironically, six Rebels were selected in the Draft 2019, its largest amount for a draft of seven rounds.

In regard to the franchises of the NFL, no one exerted more selections that the Minnesota Vikings, who went home with 15 new players via the draft. That was also the highest amount for a team since the league adopted a draft of seven rounds in 1994.

For its part, the Carolina Panthers, under head coach rookie Matt Rhule, they selected seven defensive players with their seven selections, something that had never happened in the era of the draft common.

In the category of positions, were selected 36 open receptors, which matches a trademark by the largest amount in a draft of seven rounds, with the 2003. Twenty-three different teams took, at least, to a wide receiver this year.

These marks are attached to those imposed by LSU and the SEC in the first three rounds, carried out between Thursday and Friday night. After the SEC imposed a record for number of recruits in the first round, the same conference won two more: one with 25 recruits between the first two rounds, and the second with 40 recruits total after three rounds. The previous record after three rounds was 32, by the SEC in 2013.

Realised only 29 trades of draft this year, well below the record of 40 that was imposed last year.

Despite the fact that are unable to make the event as originally scheduled, in Las Vegas, the joint drive carried out between ESPN and NFL Network, in addition to made for the first rounds separately, via ABCfrom studies of ESPN in Bristol was also a success.

The first round of the day Thursday was the most watched in the history of the NFL Draft, with more than 15.6 million viewers, pointed to the league on Friday.

The brand of hearing –including figures of ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, ESPN Sports and digital channels– broke the previous record of 12.4 million in 2014. The 15.6 million also represent an increase of 37 percent compared to the draft of 2019.

An average of 8.2 million fans tuned into the second day of the event along delas platforms. That was also record high for a second day of NFL draft, and was a jump of 40 percent on the second day of the event last year.

Finally, the Draft 2020 NFL he served as a “Draft-a-thon” to raise resources in the fight against the COVID-19, with the official site of the event by announcing at the end of the seventh round that had been raised 6,661,832.$ 48 thanks to the donations of fans, amount that the league was going to duplicate, in addition to the more than 80 million dollars already have been earmarked for efforts to combat the pandemic.

Information ESPN Stats & Information it was used in the drafting of this note.