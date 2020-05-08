the dress monochrome Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick more chic than ever. Saturday, it is in the arms of Justin Timberlake, to whom she gives the reply in the film Trolls, the american actress travelled to the ceremony of the Hollywood Film Awards, which took place in Los Angeles.
For the occasion, the star opted for a black outfit and white enhanced by a lipstick bordeaux of the most sophisticated. The actress appeared in a dress empire waist sequined by the creator Giambattista Valli. A piece which highlighted her cleavage and her legs with a high, slightly transparent, and a printed chevron on the level of the skirt. A no-fault.
A complete look for less than 75 euros
If it takes more than 8.400 euros for the dress of the actressit is quite possible to consider this look to be appropriate much more affordable.
For the dress, opt for a black model and a white with thin straps (ASOS, 40 euros). Complete this look with a pair of heeled sandals (blackBuffalo, 20 euros)and a red lip wine (Bourjois, 12.99 euros).