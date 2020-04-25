The dress Oscar ‘Protest’ Natalie Portman is being criticized for being a hypocrite

One of the reasons why viewers tune into the Oscars is to see the clothes worn by the stars. See the dresses on the red carpet is always a source of great discussion the next day.

But this year, the conversation was more that of colors and hems. Natalie Portman appeared in a dress provocatively – but not in the way you might think. The dress of Portman was not only a fashion statement; she was protesting against a problem that she sees with the Oscars.

The response she has obtained is not the one to which she would have been expected. Some people have not been impressed and have found the message in her wardrobe hypocritical.

Natalie Portman was not satisfied with the Oscars

When the Oscar nominations were announced, people have noticed that no woman was nominated in the best director category. Even Greta Gerwig, who has directed Little Women, which was nominated in six other categories, was snob me.

Portman has decided to honor women who, according to her, had been neglected. She arrived at the Oscars in a gorgeous Dior gown custom gold and black with a black cape.

Stopping to talk to reporters, she stressed that the cape was embroidered in gold with the names of women who, according to her, had been unfairly overlooked for the best director. It was empowering to an actress of the first plan as Portman highlight the gender disparity in appointments.

Some were not satisfied with the declaration of Natalie Portman

While some people have applauded the declaration of Portman, others have not been as impressed.

The actress Rose McGowan, an activist well-known that started the movement #metoo when she accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual abuse, was caught in this act. She pointed out that Portman has his own production company, but she has not hired it-even from women directors.

In fact, Portman has only been in two films made by women, and in one of those it has itself made. McGowan said: “I find the type of activism that Portman is deeply shocking to those of us who do the work… Brave? No, not far ”

People have also taken to Twitter to complain, saying that the feminism of Portman was “performative” and calling it hypocritical. One of them said: “In the nearly 30-year career, she has worked with 2 directors. “Be the change you wish to see in the world” is clearly not part of his philosophy. Practice what you preach.”

Others have pointed out that the use of a Dior gown costly to protest against the injustice was a little deaf. One critic said: “It is like painting the names of the homeless on the side of your yacht to protest against income inequality.”

Natalie Portman has responded in a surprising way

Natalie Portman | Roy Rochlin / .

Portman has responded to the backlash by saying that McGowan had reason to say that what she did was not courageous. She said: “Brave is not a word that I associate most strongly to actions like those of the women who have testified against Harvey Weinstein in recent weeks, under incredible pressure.”

She then detailed the ways in which it has tried to promote the work of women in his career and admitted that she had not done as much as it should have been.

“So I want to say that I have tried and I will continue to try,” said Portman. “Although I have not yet succeeded, I hope that we are entering a new day.”

The people came to the defense of Natalie Portman

One of the women whose name was on the famous cape, the director of Honey Boy, Alma Har’el, took the floor on behalf of Portman. She has repeatedly stressed that Portman had defended the women directors when the studios were trying to get rid of it. She praised the response of Portman, saying: “If you need a course to be a class, read the declaration of Natalie Portman.”

McGowan is back on his critics, admitting: “My criticism should have focused on the culture of silence in the course in Hollywood. I realize that criticizing someone personally, I lost sight of the whole situation. All voices, regardless of their votes, are valid. “

Whether people agree or disagree with the statement by Portman, and how she has made, one thing is for sure: she had to talk about the problem. Remains to be seen if this will improve things for women directors in Hollywood.