The drummer for a New Journey, Narada Michael Walden, will launch his solo album “Immortality”, in August

Several Grammy and Emmyhitmaker winner Narada Michael Walden, who has produced breaks up multi-million sales for the superstars Aretha Franklin, Mariah Carey, Whitney Houston and many others, have been signed by Quarto Valley Records. On the 8th of August, it will release the new solo album dynamic, “Immortality “a masterpiece of progressive music that recalls his beginnings as a drummer in the revolutionary group of the fusion jazz-rock ORCHESTRA MAHAVISHNU.

Listen to the first single “We can live forever “ then.

The writer / producer of seven songs that do not. 1 in a row for the singer Whitney Houston, Narada Michael WaldenThe stature of a true renaissance man of the music is a matter of record. Producing hits for artists as diverse as Aretha Franklin (including the platinum The “road of love “), Steve Sw, Ray Charles, Wynonna Judd, Whitney Houston, George michael, Mariah Carey, Barbara Streisand, Lionel Ritchie, Lisa Fischer, Stevie Wonder, Tom Jones, Jeff Beck and THE TEMPTATIONSthe music flows freely from pop, rock and soul, towards the areas of lower density of jazz, fusion and world music. With Jeff Beck, Narada he wrote and played drums on the album founder “Wired “ which earned them both their first album of gold. Walden it was an integral part of the introduction Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey for millions of fans around the world, producing and writing their tubes of the revolutionaries who were first brought these divas in to the spotlight. The display Panel the magazine honored him as one of the top ten producers of all time.

Production and recovery of the composition as it is impressive Narada Michael Walden known in the course of the last 40 years, he has gained a reputation as an artist, recording and performing in their own right. His career as a virtuoso of the drum has begun to 19 years of age in the second incarnation of the pioneer ORCHESTRA MAHAVISHNU. Narada he has also toured with Jeff Beck, Tommy Bolin and WEATHER REPORTto name a few. Through eleven solo recordings highly acclaimed, it has diversified into road courses in a wide range of arenas of sound. WaldenThe music includes work by a soundtrack of revolutionary of successful films such as “The body guard “, “Free Willy “, “Flic de Beverly Hills II “, “9 and a half weeks “ and “Stuart Little “ the Emmy-winner “A moment in time “the theme of the 1988 olympic games.

Walden has recently joined TRAVEL in place of Steve Smith.

The guitarist Neal Schon Said SiriusXMit is “Nation of the Trunk “ on his new companion in the group,” Narada is a very talented musician and amazing. Not only he had excellent references of the production and the huge disk drives on which he has worked – most were R&B, but Jeff Beck “wired” he has written and played a lot. Then he returned to ORCHESTRA MAHAVISHNU with John McLaughlin. ”

Photo courtesy of Quarto Valley Records

