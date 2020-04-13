The DTs ‘Míchel’ considered able to lead in Europe

Miguel ‘Míchel’ González, coach of the Cougars, will be one year since his arrival at the mexican soccer as coach of the Cougars, enough time to know and qualify the ability of the strategists in the Liga MX.

“Without a doubt there are technical to lead in Europe: Nacho Ambriz, technical and Miguel Herrera ‘Tuca’ Ferretti or Memo Vazquez. They are technicians who are able to go out and understand that they would find things different“said the strategist university in an interview for the program Marking Personal Aztec Sports.

On his second campaign in the mexican soccer, and in relation to the pandemic of Covid-19 that the country faces, González believes that it is difficult to decide on what was to come.

“There is that make an exercise of imagination. We do not know if we will go to the Playoffs. It is difficult to speak in these moments, but we are working on the bugs; the physical part will have to be recover it“, he said.

Furthermore, consider the patience of projects in the mexican soccer has changed.

“You can’t always win, it is a competition very demanding. We are not going to compete in the economic field, but it is not an excuse. Football is not an exact science, we have made changes in the template to find solutions and to compete, “he said.