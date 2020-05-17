The duo of Beyoncé and Cardi B has never seen the light of day for a good reason

The singer Beyoncé — Chris DELMAS / VISUAL Press Agency



A duet between Beyoncé and Cardi B would have had to see the light of day in 2017, but all fell through at the last minute. The reason for this ? A leak on the Internet. And J White Did It, the producer who originated the project, was still in her throat. “Three years ago I did sing Beyoncé with Cardi, and it has gone wrong, because the information has been shared online. I was as excited as everyone else. I was sitting quiet, then I look at the Internet, and it had been leaked “, he reminisced on Instagram.

The author of the leak is a certain Michael Ashby, also known under the name of Ashby to The Mix Engineer, who was working visibly on the piece. Even as the rumor of the duet had been circulating, he has posted a video Story showing a session entitled, “Cardi B ft Beyoncé Demo” on his mixing software.

Too late for an apology

As a result, Beyoncé, who took the habit to go out of its new projects by surprise, slammed the door. And the flat excuses advanced by Michael Ashby at the time has not changed. A hard blow for J White Did It, which is nevertheless caught up since. He has collaborated with Beyoncé on the remix of Savage Megan Thee Stallion appeared at the end of April. The title is a success.

In addition, according to Billboardthe share of the two singers on the profits of the song will go to an association which supports families in Boston affected by the

crisis of the sars coronavirus.