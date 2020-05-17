The duo of Beyoncé and Cardi B has never seen the light of day for a good reason

Cardi B would have had to see the light of day in 2017, but all fell through at the last minute. The reason ? A leak on the Internet. And J White Did It, the producer who originated the project, was still in her throat. ” three years ago I did sing Beyoncé with Cardi, and it has gone wrong, because the information has been shared online. I was as excited as everyone else. I was sitting quiet, then I look at the Internet, and it had leaked ” he reminisced on Instagram.” data-reactid=”20″>A duet between Beyoncé and Cardi B would have had to see the light of day in 2017, but all fell through at the last minute. The reason for this ? A leak on the Internet. And J White Did It, the producer who originated the project, was still in her throat. “Three years ago I did sing Beyoncé with Cardi, and it has gone wrong, because the information has been shared online. I was as excited as everyone else. I was sitting quiet, then I look at the Internet, and it had been leaked “, he reminisced on Instagram.

