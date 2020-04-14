The Easter egg from the end of the game confirms that Iron Man was really the heart of the team

A Avengers: the End of the game The Easter egg confirms that Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) is the heart of the team. The biggest movie from Marvel Studios to date, directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, with a screenplay written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, the blockbuster of three hours has also served as a final output for some of the heroes founders of the MCU, including his first film.

Five years after the end of Avengers: Infinity WarTony retires to live a quiet life with Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) and his daughter, Morgan. It must, however, be straighten to participate in the Time Heist to bring back all those that have perished in the shadow of Thanos (Josh Brolin). They accomplish their mission with success, but Tony must ensure that the Titan madman and his henchmen no longer represent a threat to the universe. Wielding the power of the six Infinity Stones, Tony rips out Thanos and all his servants of life, even though he knows that it will kill it.

The MCU will now move forward without Tony, but a End of the game The Easter egg confirms that he has always been the heart of the Avengers. Shared by wonder StudiosTwitter account, these two images reveal that when the team gathers before entering the kingdom quantum, placing his fists on the portal looks similar to the reactor arc Iron Man the gift of Pepper to prove that Tony was the heart. Look at the picture below:

End of the game has done a great job to peak value of more than a decade of storytelling in the MCU. The filmmakers have slipped many references and Easter eggs as a treat for fans of long date of the franchise. In addition to the global narrative of the saga Infinity, the Russos have also paid a great attention to detail in wrapping up the arcs of the individual for some of the most beloved characters in the MCU. Of course, they found a late controversial Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), but they have nailed the purpose of Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man, which was essential to ensure that the fans were moving away from the content of the film. Essentially, as the history of Tony came to a tragic end, there is poetry in its journey into the universe – starting with an industrial selfish for a hero selfless. This is potentially one of the arcs of the characters of the best-executed film.

Tony Stark was clearly not of the kind hero. He had of the shares of doubtful and past ugly. It is not worthy of Mjolnir as Captain America and Thor (Chris Hemsworth), but since he is more aware of his environment after his captivity in Iron Man, all his actions were rooted in the protection of the people. Outside of his suit, Iron Man, he also took care of his fellow Avengers in a different way by providing them with their space at the headquarters. It is sad that there will not be any of his sarcastic comments signature after Avengers: the End of the gamebut the universe will continue to thrive thanks to his sacrifice. It should also be noted that his legacy will live on in Spider-Man and, potentially, even in Morgan if Marvel Studios decides to make its debut as a super-hero.

