The Eddy : check out the trailer for the series on Netflix with Leïla Bekhti and Tahar Rahim

This balance is not bad in Paris ! In the list of series the most eagerly awaited on the platform, “The Eddy” figure in pole position. Released on may 8, next, the original creation Netflix tells the story of Elliot Udo, a former pianist in new york who has swapped her career to become the co-owner of a jazz club in paris, The Eddy, now in bankruptcy. The latter will soon discover that his partner, Farid, is involved in stories more than doubtful and will face his share of trials. Elliot will work towards taking out his case of the financial abyss in which it finds itself, to rescue his friend in trouble, manage the wife of the latter, the arrival of his teenage daughter in Paris, as well as the romance he is living. Rhythmic, captivating and emotionally charged : the trailer of the series “The Eddy” – consisting of eight episodes – sounds like an ode to the music is at its virtues.

A casting-starred

It is with impatience that we find, at the helm of this promising project, Damien Chazelle, many times awarded for his film “La La Land” with Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling. But also Alan Poul (” The Chronicles of San Francisco “), Houda benyamina l (” Divine “) and Laïla Marrakchi (” The Office of the Legends “). The side cast, american actors and the French give the reply. We find, notably, André Holland ( ” Moonlight “), Joanna Kulig (” Cold War “), Tahar Rahim (” The Prophet “), Leïla Bekhti (” All that glitters “), Amandla Stenberg (” The Hate U Give “) or Alexi Manenti ( ” Les Misérables “). You will understand, all the ingredients seem to be gathered to make this series a show without a false note. Verdict, the 8th of may.