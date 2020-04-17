The Eddy : it swings on Netflix in the trailer for the series event – News Series

The Eddythe mini-series of Damien Chazelle, soon lands on Netflix and this is the time to discover the ambience, jazz and parisian.

The youngest of the directors oscarisés loves music and has shown, first with the confidential Guy and Madeline on a Park Benchand then with the resounding Whiplashand , of course, the phenomenon The The Land.

After a hook in the space with First Manand before Babylon on the end of the silent film (perhaps with Brad Pitt and Emma Stone), Damien Chazelle returns to his sin cute, and the music. It will be co-production and the production of The Eddya series Netflix between two languages, where an american fighting for his jazz club, in Paris multicultural. The main roles are held by Andre Holland (Elliot Udo), Tahar Rahim (Farid), Leïla Bekhti (Amira), Joanna Kulig (Maja) and Amandla Stenberg (Julie).

Eddy plays me-z-in the trumpet

The story follows Elliot, a pianist once hailed in New York city and now owner of The Eddy, a club in bankruptcy. Revolve around him a girlfriend singer, a partner involved in the business doubtful, and his wife, who unknown to all, and his own teenage daughter, who arrives to settle with him.



A first teaser has already announced the color jazzy to Panam, between fever and night-time intimate club. And a new trailer gives more to see.



The mixture of languages gives an overview of the variety of this mini-series. The base jazzy not prevent the violencerelated to the debt and the suspicious activities of Farid, nor love, which will shape the plot. The passion for music does not escape the pragmatism : who overcomes in the distributed “We can’t afford to be wrong. We can’t afford to be empty” ?

The eight episodes will be available as soon as the May 8 on Netflix. Damien Chazelle has two episodes of The Eddy, the others being signed Houda benyamina l (Divine), Laila Marrakchi (Rock the casbah) and Alan Poul (a name well known to fans of the series, as passed by Six Feet Under, The Newsroomor Westworld).

