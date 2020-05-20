The Eddy – the criticism of the series

Summary : Faced with dangerous criminals, the boss of a jazz club paris strives to protect his business, his orchestra, and his 16 year old daughter.

Critical : Yes, marketing is part of the production. As well, Stanley Kubrick had absolute control over his films, including the posters, as evidenced by the The Shining annotated by the teacher, as a teacher of drawing, correcting his student. Even if the student was Saul Bass, artistic genius and creator of generic worship. Generally, the marketing reaches the end of its production, although it may orient a cast or a script. Kubrick was no exception to his latest opus, Eyes Wide Shut. Warner, who was in the habit of making him a blank cheque, he prayed for the first time the presence of stars.

Marketing at Netflix is good, not the shadow of a doubt ! For proof, the jolly fellows of Twitter with their messages, which is sometimes worth their weight in peanuts and thousands of likes instantly. That said, after you have painstakingly finished the eight episodes of The Eddywe were wondering if on the platform this was not only the plough of marketing that had not been hung before the horse, at the genesis of this series ?

Current 2017. One would imagine a player Netflix listening to the pitch of Jack Thorne : “this is John, one would have said that the player was named John), imagine a jazz club in Paris. Plan a server through the compact crowd of customers : it drinks, it swings, brass section, piano, drums, a singer in the groove of hell, the room is hot ! Except Elliot, the boss quiet, sitting in a corner. It is an African-American, great jazzman removed from the circuit. His associate, a French-Moroccan, hides him in big trouble. Elliot is going to plunge into doing tricky things, we will understand his past with his daughter, who landed in New York and… “. John, thoughtfully, watching the parking lot through the blinds of his office, as Griffin Mill, in the film of Robert Altman (*), turns suddenly : “Damien Chazelle ! “. Jack does not believe his ears. Netflix offers him the director of Whiplash and The The Landthis young genius franco-american blend of jazz and Jacques Demy. “Clever, this player ! “must say, Jack. John continues : “it’s going to be huge, Jack ! For the jazz musician, what would you say about André Holland, with its false air of Denzel Washington ? And the associated, hold Tahar Rahim ! Price of interpretation in Cannes for A prophet. And then, I think also, write a role for Benjamin Biolay ; he is a singer-actor is very well known in France, the mouth a little, Benicio del Toro. It’s going to be good both for the US market, and France and Europe. And all this beautiful world, I want to see it from the driver, ok, Jack ? Go ! “

“One does what, then ?

– Bah, Jack must still be in the process of writing the scene… “ Copyright Netflix

Write us a bad scene full of clichés ? We are asking a hair question. In addition to Damien Chazelle, Netflix offers so Jack Thorne is far from being a novice with the meter series English covered of price, a theatre piece co-written with J. K. Rowling, Harry Potter and the Child cursed, and participation in a scenario of episode IX Star Wars (not credited, but still). At the beginning of the casting fairly heavy, Netflix adds Leïla Bekhti (César for the best hope for women All that glitters), Amandla Stenberg (Hunger Games), and real musicians who are going to form a group managed by this mysterious jazzman, Elliot. And for the music, if asked Glen Ballard and Randy Kerber to compose an original soundtrack ? With these sharks of studios, which have produced Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston, Rod Stewart, Al Jarreau, Ray Charles, Neil Diamond, Donna Summer, George Benson, Diana Ross, Frank Sinatra or Elton John, no doubt, The Eddyit is going to be heavy ! Not squirming, the series of ultra-expected : Damien Chazelle with Netflix, after the Coen brothers or Scorsese, attention, hey, it’s not laugh more !

Except that : what is of interest to align as much talent to produce a series as boring as a drum solo of ten minutes, listened to by a neophyte wizard with a festival of free jazz ?

So yes, Damien Chazelle achieves the first two episodes. His love of jazz was sweating, just as the culture of the French cinema of Demy and the French new wave. With a scene camera shoulder, natural light, image with strong grain, and a touch of improvisation way Lelouch. As a jazzman precisely. Except as the improv, the alpha and the omega of jazz, it is based necessarily on solid agreements and grid-based. For a series, these agreements are a minimum of an arc narrative, plots and secondary characters that bring flesh and consistency, in order to take on several episodes. It is even a tip in the manual show runner : focus each episode on a character and take his name in the title. Except that here, the episodes Elliot, Julie, Amira, Jude, Maja, Sim, Katarina and finally The Eddy do not bring in the best of cases, not much to the story, or are almost off-topic. Jack Thorne would have-he then took the cheque to Netflix, then procrastiné on the script and forgot to oversee the work of the co-authors ? The vision of the episodes moving more laboriously, it was more than a doubt.

“- What are you doing here ?

“Well,” Jack wrote that I must be tortured… “ Copyright Netflix

The Eddy the plays also a road movie in Paris, but without the Champs Elysées, or the Eiffel Tower and other postcards. It operates between the 13th, pavilions in Montreuil and cited social HOUSING in Bobigny, france. Except that this “pseudo-realism” does not hide the true wandering narrative. We don’t really know where we are going, as this poor Elliot. A destination also blurred in the form than the substance. Why have you asked Damien Chazelle making the first episodes, with its particular key used, in principle, charter of achievement, to make it shatter ? The following episodes are a festival of lights, qualities of point, frames and cut-outs specific to the various directors. In absolute terms, this could be achieved, even in the service of the story. Except that the plot is constantly disintegrating. The stories of each other, the episodes of each character, we train in wheeling and dealing incomprehensible of drugs and fake currencies (yes, they spoile a little bit, sorry), the psychological torments of X or Y, and especially those of Elliot, to which we do not understand much of these things ; his life, his past, his relations, all this is vaguely suggested. Leave shadow zones can also be used as a narration, and float our imagination. Alas, in The Eddyit is so inconsistent that it becomes obscure. A darkness that leads the actors to play to the touch, alternating between French and English painfully baragouinés, hesitating in obvious improvisation, or, worse, be in a minimum service.

Finally, and this is the most annoying, if the light appears in the first few episodes with musical sequences festive and upbeat (thanks Damien Chazelle !), these, however many, and which could serve as breathing, become alas musically repetitive and also boring, in the course of the episodes.

How, with such a “casting” to the writing, to the realisation, distribution and production of music, The Eddy has he been able to turn this ” industrial accident “, as would have said at the time, the boss of a first television channel in France ? Sincerely, we are deeply sorry. And we ask if Damien Chazelle, after having directed the first few episodes, feeling the sinking, would not have quietly left the ship to return to the preparation of Babylonhis next film, in Hollywood during the silent era, with Emma Stone and Brad Pitt, according to the latest gossip. Only a player at Netflix, who clearly thought too much marketing and not enough creation, holds the answer.

(*) The Player (1992) to see (or review) for its dizzying sequence plan of opening eight minutes, and in which script writers have only a minute or two to convince Griffin Mill, the player who thinks of a thousand other things at the same time. One of the films will be, but not really as it has been pitché. Damn marketing…